The Town Council has approved an executive summary of the proposed Fountain Hills General Plan 2020 update.
The summary, prepared by the Planning Center, the firm contracted to assist staff with updating the plan, condenses the 150-page document to a 14-page summary. It provides an overview of the document, which citizens will have the opportunity to ratify with a vote at the Nov. 3 General Election.
A municipal General Plan is required by state statute, and the law also requires a comprehensive update at least every 10 years. The town last updated its General Plan in 2010.
A description of the plan outlined in the summary states, “The Town of Fountain Hills General Plan 2020 manages growth in a manner consistent with the community’s vision through its 10-year planning horizon. It guides decisions by establishing goals and policies that balance maintenance of existing and developing neighborhoods, economic development and conservation of resources. The General Plan provides the basis for new development while supporting the quality of life that makes the Town distinct.
“The plan includes the vision, goals and policy framework identified during the community outreach process. It addresses specific community needs and aspirations. Under State law, actions on private land development, such as Specific Plans, Area Plans, rezonings, subdivisions, public agency projects and other decisions must be consistent with the General Plan ratified by the voters.”
Once the consultant finalizes changes proposed by the Town Council, the full draft of the plan update, as well as the executive summary, will be available for public review at the Town of Fountain Hills website, fh.az.gov.