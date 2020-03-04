The Town of Fountain Hills is currently in the midst of updating its General Plan and the next opportunity for the public to offer input will be the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, March 9.
At the Town Council retreat on Feb. 25, Development Services Director John Wesley gave the council a preview of the upcoming schedule aimed at getting the plan to voters in November.
Arizona state law requires that communities update their General Plan and call for voter ratification at least every 10 years. The last update of the Fountain Hills plan went to the voters in 2010 and the new version is slated to be on the ballot for the November 2020 election.
Wesley said the plan is currently in a 60-day review period. The schedule calls for the Planning and Zoning Commission to continue its review and discussion of the plan at its regular sessions on Monday, March 9, and again on Monday, April 13. The planning commission will have its public hearing and a vote on a recommendation to council on Thursday, April 23.
The council hearing and discussion is set for Tuesday, May 19, with a vote scheduled for June 2. The council vote will consider approval of the plan as presented as well as call for a public vote on the document for Tuesday, Nov. 3, the General Election this year.
“[The plan] is going to assist [officials] in making development recommendations,” Wesley has stated.
Mayor Ginny Dickey asked Wesley whether the plan could include requirements related to environmental challenges such as potential leaking underground fuel storage tanks, as staff and council were asked to consider last year.
Wesley said the plan would not be used to address issues as specific at that.
There is a vision proposal that describes Fountain Hills as a unique small town within the Sonoran Desert with mountain views and a welcoming nature that presents many events, activities and recreational, dining and shopping options.
Wesley said this plan is taking a different approach than previous General Plans. He said the town would be defined by various “character” areas rather than depending on land use definitions, which he said will offer flexibility in planning.
State statute requirements are integrated into the plan to allow for addressing issues “holistically,” Wesley said.
He added that the overarching principle is to achieve the vision by integrating neighborhoods, environment and the economy to create a thriving community.
The character approach defines different areas of town based on land use, building height, lot coverage and circulation system.
The plan focuses on the character but allows flexibility to respond to both neighborhood and market concerns, Wesley said.
Proposed character areas within Fountain Hills include primary and secondary gateway neighborhoods, residential neighborhoods, commerce center, town center, Shea gateway, Saguaro Boulevard, natural open space, golf courses and the State Trust Land is defined as development reserve.
The plan describes each character area with its primary uses and complementary uses. For example, a residential area may be defined by one of three subcategories including large lot, mixed neighborhood or urban. It would also allow for uses such as schools, parks and churches. The objective of the plan is to maintain the existing character and allow for the continuation of existing non-residential uses.
The plan is available for review at the town’s website, fh.az.gov; and there are copies available for public review at the Community Center, the Fountain Hills Library and Town Hall.