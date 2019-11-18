The Town of Fountain Hills will host residents for an open house presentation of its General Plan document on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center.
The meeting will allow citizens to provide input as the document is being developed. Town staff and representatives of the consulting firm writing the plan will be present to answer questions and take comments from the public.
In a communication with community stakeholders, Development Services Director John Wesley defined the General Plan as “a long-range guide for land development decisions.
“The Fountain Hills General Plan represents the collective visions of…residents and provides the policies necessary for the town to endure as a vibrant and thriving community.”
Wesley goes on to describe the plan as the foundation used to establish zoning regulations, develop the Strategic Plan, create capital improvement plans and amend the Town Code. The document is also used to support and solicit grant funding.
Early in the 2000s the State Legislature established “Growing Smarter” statutes to guide development planning. Among the requirements of the regulations is that incorporated communities update their General Plan and send it to voters for ratification on a once every 10-year cycle. The current General Plan was approved by voters in 2010.
Wesley said the new plan is expected to include elements to address changes in the community over the past 10 years as well as looking ahead toward the next decade of development.
The proposed plan is expected to encompass development at a broader and more flexible level than currently. They are using “character” descriptions for describing general land use and “gateway” elements to describe major community entry points.
Wesley said this plan provides planners with a “higher level look” at various areas and provides planning flexibility. Zoning and Subdivision ordinances still provide the detailed regulation for planning and development.
Following the upcoming open house the planning consultant will refine the draft document to be available February 2020. There are various review periods and neighboring communities and stakeholders will be given the opportunity to review the document and comment.
The Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council will hold hearings and consider action on the plan in late spring to early summer.
The plan will be on the ballot for voter ratification in November 2020.