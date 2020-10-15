With the Nov. 3 General Election, Fountain Hills’ voters have a choice to make. Not only to select representatives at a county, state and national level, voters will also consider ratification of the Town of Fountain Hills’ General Plan 2020.
This document has been unanimously approved by the Town Council and is the product of 18 months of community discussion.
Arizona law requires that municipalities update their General Plan every 10 years. The Plan is a decision-making framework for town elected and appointed officials and staff to follow for future actions of the town. The General Plan provides the basis for development while supporting the quality of life desired by its constituents.
“The General Plan is a document that guides elected leaders and staff to our decisions on how to develop lands, protect our unique, scenic surroundings, and help maintain and grow our beautiful town,” said Town of Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey.
Residents helped determine the vision of the Fountain Hills General Plan 2020 through a series of community meetings, open houses and outreach activities starting in 2019. As more input from the community was gathered, the General Plan evolved to address the wants and needs residents have stated as being important for the next decade.
“The General Plan is a roadmap on how the town should protect and grow what we like best,” said Development Services Director John Wesley. “Residents gave us their feedback on their vision of Fountain Hills over the next 10 years. It helps provide direction to get us there.”
The General Plan 2020 is a document that manages growth in a manner consistent with the community’s vision through its 10-year planning horizon. It guides decisions by establishing goals and policies that balance the maintenance of existing and developing neighborhoods, economic development, and conservation of resources.
Organizers say the General Plan provides the basis for new development while supporting the quality of life that makes the town distinct. The plan includes the vision, goals and policy framework identified during the community outreach process. It addresses specific community needs and aspirations.
Under state law, actions on private land development, such as Specific Plans, Area Plans, any rezoning, subdivisions, public agency projects, and other decisions, must be consistent with the General Plan ratified by the voters.
The Town’s General Plan provides guidance under seven distinct categories. The categories in the plan include character areas, connectivity, access, and mobility; natural resources, public facilities and services; social environment and thriving neighborhoods.
To review and learn more about the Town of Fountain Hills’ General Plan 2020, go to fh.az.gov/generalplan.