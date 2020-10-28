The Voting Center in Fountain Hills is open for those who want to cast their ballot in person and early for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The center will be open through Election Day with the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 2. The center will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are no other locations in Fountain Hills for voters to cast a ballot in person. Also, those who received an early ballot may drop it off at the site through Election Day. The Voting Center is located in Fountain Hills at Plaza Fountainside, 12645 Saguaro Blvd. Any registered voter in Maricopa County may cast an early ballot at this voting center.
Also, those who received a ballot in the mail may return them to any voting center up until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day. There is also a ballot drop box available at Fountain Hills Town Hall in the second-floor lobby area open business hours through 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
For voters in the Verde Communities and Rio Verde precinct, the Rio Verde Community Center will be open as a vote center on Monday, Nov. 2, as well as Election Day. At Fort McDowell the voting site is the Recreation Center on Fort McDowell Road, which will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.