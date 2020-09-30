The Times is running a series offering a look at key election races that impact Fountain Hills voters and residents. We are starting with the Arizona Legislature for District 23.
Incumbent State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita handily won over her primary challenger, Scottsdale attorney Alexander Kolodin, and will now face Democrat Seth Blattman in the General Election.
For the Arizona House of Representatives, voters will choose two of three candidates on the ballot, incumbent Republican John Kavanagh, Republican Joseph Chaplik – who narrowly defeated Jay Lawrence in the primary – and the third candidate is Democrat Eric Kurland.
Senate
Michelle Ugenti-Rita has served in the legislature for 10 years, including the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate. She has a degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University and her career is in real estate.
Ugenti-Rita is asking voters to consider her extensive experience in the legislature when they cast a ballot. She has served on the Appropriations Committee providing hands-on experience with budgets. She has worked with the Governor’s Office against cronyism and working to eliminate unnecessary regulation.
Ugenti-Rita has the support of Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-6), the National Federation of Independent Business the NRA and Americans for Prosperity.
“With your support I will continue to be a strong voice at the legislature to fight against out of control spending and burdensome regulations, to jump start our economy and to defend the integrity and security of our elections,” Ugenti-Rita said in her Clean Elections statement.
Seth Blattman was 10 years old when he moved to Scottsdale with his family. He attended Arizona State University and worked toward an MBA at UCLA. When the Great Recession hit, he came home to help with the family furniture manufacturing business.
“I came home and took a leadership role in our business. That meant making some hard choices,” Blattman said. “It turns out they were the right ones and we rebuilt our business stronger than before.”
Blattman said he believes he is the right choice for State Senate.
“We are near last in the nation in education and healthcare spending. Career politicians facing ethics investigations. An economy that still lags behind other states we compete with. This isn't what we voted for,” Blattman said. “…My nephew deserves all the same educational opportunities I had. My neighbors deserve to feel safe in their community.
“I want to do my part to move Arizona into the bright future it deserves.”
House
Fountain Hills knows John Kavanagh well. He served with several civic organizations and on the Town Council in the formative years following incorporation. He has been serving the district in the Arizona Legislature since 2007 in both the House and Senate.
Kavanagh was a police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for 20 years, retiring as a detective sergeant. He turned that experience into becoming an educator, earning a PhD (Rutgers University) and teaching at Arizona State University and leading a justice studies program at Scottsdale Community College.
As a legislator Kavanagh has earned A+ ratings from the American Conservative Union and National Rifle Association. He is considered a leader in the state’s anti-illegal immigration movement as a co-sponsor of the controversial SB1070.
Last session, Kavanagh’s committee service included Government and Higher Education Committee (chairman), Appropriations (vice chairman) and the Public Safety Committee.
Joseph Chaplik is a Scottsdale resident, married with two children and runs a successful commercial real estate business with offices in three states. Prior to real estate, he was an executive in the telecommunications industry.
A conservative, Chaplik supports low taxes, maintaining a strong economy and limited government. He believes in stopping the illegal immigration crisis and fighting to keep Arizona legislature “Red.”
“Before entering this race, I spoke with a lot of friends and associates in our district who were looking for a new, conservative voice in the state legislature,” Chaplik said. “I want to be that voice to proudly represent the voters. Leading with a conservative, business approach with common sense policies.”
In the wake of COVID recovery Chaplik said, “ I understand the importance of supporting our small businesses and promoting laws that protect our most vulnerable. While there was a lot of uncertainty early on with COVID, a lot more is known today, and it is time to get Arizona on the road to recovery.”
Eric Kurland has been a resident of Scottsdale for 30 years and is making his second attempt as a Democratic candidate to win a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.
“I am a husband and a parent, and I have been a teacher in Arizona for over 20 years,” Kurland said. “For those 20-plus years I have witnessed the majority party in Arizona steadily underfund our public schools. Arizona ranks dead last in teacher salaries and next to last in per pupil funding. Our kids deserve better.”
Kurland states his opponents have demonstrated time and again that they do not respect the voice of the people.
“I will. When the citizens successfully passed legislation raising the minimum wage, what did the majority party do? They met behind closed doors devising ways to make it difficult for citizen initiatives to get on the ballot. And yet, they did not apply the same new rules to themselves as they gather signatures for their candidacies.
“I am ready to listen to you and act on your behalf. Your voice will be my voice.”