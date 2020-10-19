Voters registered in the State of Arizona have from now through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballot. Those on the permanent early voting list and those who have recently requested an early ballot should have received their ballot in the mail by this time.
Registered voters can get information about receiving an early mail ballot at the recorder’s website, recorder.maricopa.gov/elections or the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office election portal, Arizona.vote. Such a request can be made at any time, but the deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot for this election is Friday, Oct. 23. With anticipated increased interest in mail ballots this year, it is advisable to make the request as soon as possible.
For those who still wish to vote in person, election officials have established vote centers across the county where any registered can vote, regardless of where they live. The list of voting center locations can be found on the recorder’s election website. A voting center will be located in Fountain Hills at Plaza Fountainside, 12645 Saguaro Blvd. It will begin operation on Thursday, Oct. 22, through Election Day. Hours of operation are to be announced.
Maricopa County election officials have set a date of Tuesday, Oct. 27, as the last day mail-in ballots should be dropped in the mailbox to be received in time to be counted. However, questions about the efficiency of the U.S. Postal Service in handling ballots have come up, so many officials are urging people to put ballots back in the mail as soon as possible this year.
Also, those who receive a ballot in the mail may return them to any voting center up until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Also, there is a ballot drop box at Fountain Hills Town Hall on the second-floor lobby area.
With the number of early ballots expected voters who plan to return their ballot by mail are urged to do so as quickly as possible.
For voters in the Verde Communities and Rio Verde precinct, the Rio Verde Community Center will be open as a vote center on Monday, Nov. 2, as well as Election Day. At Fort McDowell the voting site is the Recreation Center on Fort McDowell Road, which will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.