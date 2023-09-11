Jennifer Shaffer Merry

Jennifer Shaffer Merry is an archivist, historian and genealogy professor at Arizona State University who will present on the basics of genealogy research at the Fountain Hills Library on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Submitted photo)

It’s not every day a genealogy professor offers a free presentation on the basics of genealogy research to the community.

That day has come for the patrons of the Fountain Hills Library, who can register to hear Archivist and Historian, Jennifer Shaffer Merry, who will provide an informative presentation titled, “So Many Ancestors…So Little Time: Exploring Genealogy,” at the Fountain Hills Library Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m.