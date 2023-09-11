It’s not every day a genealogy professor offers a free presentation on the basics of genealogy research to the community.
That day has come for the patrons of the Fountain Hills Library, who can register to hear Archivist and Historian, Jennifer Shaffer Merry, who will provide an informative presentation titled, “So Many Ancestors…So Little Time: Exploring Genealogy,” at the Fountain Hills Library Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m.
Merry is a reference archivist at the Arizona Historical Society and genealogy professor for the history master’s program at Arizona State University (ASU). Previously employed by the Arizona Research Library, Merry managed an extensive newspaper collection and co-wrote an accepted National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant.
Genealogy work can be tedious, Merry said, and it can be disheartening when genealogy companies make it look easier than it actually is.
“There’s so many commercials that say, ‘Just follow a leaf and you’ll find your family back to Charlemagne,’” Merry said. “It’s very easy to fall into following leaves and thinking you’ve got your family all mapped out and then find out that ‘Oops, that’s not even my family.’”
In her presentation, Merry will discuss best practices when using genealogy databases available at the library, including Ancestry and FamilySearch, offering beginners the chance to learn about resources available to them at no cost. Following her presentation, Merry will take questions from those in attendance.
When starting with family genealogy, Merry said the golden rule is to “Always start with yourself.”
Merry obtained her B.A. in classical archeology from the University of Arizona. Her passion for genealogy research began when she was given the opportunity to preserve a small family cemetery, ultimately inspiring her to pursue a M.A. in history with a concentration in public history.
Merry chairs the Arizona chapter of the Association for Gravestone Studies and sits on the boards for several local museums and genealogy and lineage societies. She speaks on cemetery preservation, symbolism and law reform, incorporating these topics into the practicum she teaches at ASU.
Merry said she finds her work fulfilling because there are so many untold Arizona stories waiting to be uncovered.
“Archival material has always been about important people, the ‘famous people,’ somebody who did something big. But to me, that’s not all of Arizona history in particular,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that made Arizona what we see today that didn’t get their record kept, and I think sometimes the only way we hear those stories are from families that are looking at their family, researching it and trying to keep their memory alive.”
Merry’s presentation is in the conference room at the Fountain Hills library. Registration is on the events page at mcldaz.org/fountain-hills/.
The Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit mcldaz.org/fountain-hills/.