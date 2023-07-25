It’s a Monday morning around 11 a.m. and Eugene (Gene) McCaffrey is outside his Fountain Hills garage. He has the day off from his job as a part-time operations coordinator at the Fountain Hills Community Center, which means he’s wearing the usual cut-off t-shirt, jeans, sandals and a skull and roses belt buckle that shines in the summer heat.

Today, he’s installing a pair of step-bars on his Jeep so his wife, Andrea, won’t have such a hard time climbing inside. It’s one of three Jeeps that Gene owns, one of which he recently sold and will replace soon.