Gayle Earle has been a Fountain Hills resident for 17 years and operates a pool service business with her son, Chris. By virtue of her business of 32 years, she describes herself as a chemist, electrician, plumber, accountant, office manager, business marketer and customer service professional. She believes this background will give her insight as a member of the Fountain Hills Town Council. Earle has announced her candidacy for a council seat in the 2024 primary election next August.
Earle said she loves living in Fountain Hills but in recent years she has become concerned about the direction of the country in general. It was suggested to her that she get involved locally. She became a precinct committeewoman two years ago and was a poll observer and worker during the 2022 election cycle.
“I’ve always been a busy person and I want to work to help the Town,” Earle said.
She added she has been doing research and is encouraged about the Town’s financial position after a meeting with Finance Director David Pock. She said she has concerns that revenue numbers may be skewed by inflation, as sales tax is a primary revenue source for the Town.
Some of Earle’s key issues with the Town include a waning sense to shop local, property crime and vagrancy and homelessness, as well as decline and deterioration of roads and infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, the attraction of living in our small-town desert oasis is moving in the wrong direction,” Earle states on her website.
In preparation for a council run, Earle said she has been talking with business owners, will continue meeting with various Town staff and is part of the Town of Fountain Hills Leadership Academy that begins in September.
“I want to listen to the residents, I want to be their voice on the council,” Earle said.
Earle relocated to Arizona in the 1960s with her parents and they settled in Scottsdale. She attended Saguaro High School and earned an associate degree in psychology. She and her husband, Larry have been married 44 years and have two children, son Chris and daughter Jennifer, three grandchildren and a Labrador Retriever, Gunnar.
Earle said she has been active in a pool and spa association where she served as president, as well as a group that raises and trains therapy dogs.
“This town is a wonderful place,” Earle said. “Hopefully we can be a voice on the Town Council.”