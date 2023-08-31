Gayle Earle

Gayle Earle has been a Fountain Hills resident for 17 years and operates a pool service business with her son, Chris. By virtue of her business of 32 years, she describes herself as a chemist, electrician, plumber, accountant, office manager, business marketer and customer service professional. She believes this background will give her insight as a member of the Fountain Hills Town Council. Earle has announced her candidacy for a council seat in the 2024 primary election next August.

Earle said she loves living in Fountain Hills but in recent years she has become concerned about the direction of the country in general. It was suggested to her that she get involved locally. She became a precinct committeewoman two years ago and was a poll observer and worker during the 2022 election cycle.