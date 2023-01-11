The International Dark Sky Discovery Center reached a significant milestone when it contracted the Fountain Hills-based Echelon Company to begin reconfiguration of the Community Garden.

This is the first step in preparing the construction site for the Discovery Center. A kickoff event for the garden project was celebrated Thursday, Jan. 5, with board members of both the Discovery Center and the Garden, Mayor Ginny Dickey, members of the Town Council, Town staff, State Senator John Kavanagh, former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, the Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders.