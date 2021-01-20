Days are getting warmer, and events at Fountain Hills Community Garden are in the queue.
A Garden 101 class is set for Saturday, Jan. 23. All things Community Garden will be featured in the virtual event. Among areas covered will include garden rules, growing tips and more. Check out the garden’s Facebook page for details and to sign up for the class.
A spring garden workday is set for Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the garden. Sign up with signupgenius.com.
The Community Garden has partnered with Give Garden to get local children involved in cooking. Classes are held monthly. Membership in the garden is required to participate.
During the month of December, more than 38 bags of produce were delivered to Extended Hands Food Bank. If gardeners have extra produce, they are encouraged to donate it to the food bank.
For more information about becoming a Friend of the Garden, visit fountainhillscommunitygarden.com.