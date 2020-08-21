While the Flutter at the Fountain is past the chrysalis stage, changes are in the air for the inaugural fundraiser.
Fountain Hills Community Foundation, the organizer of the event, is looking at different ways to hold the event. Led by Fountain Hills Gives, an initiative of FHCF, the event originally was intended to serve as a major way to raise money for the grant program, but because the COVID-19 restrictions continue, organizers have decided to focus on different events to celebrate the year.
FHCF has conscripted 26 artists to decorate 30 butterflies which will be auctioned A month-long series of public events had been planned, but plans have been revised.
Due to the projected inability to congregate in large groups, FHCF will rely on generous donations.
Opportunities for individuals and businesses to become involved are now available.
FHCF President Dori Wittrig said the organization continues making plans, which include a donor cocktail event to be held virtually Oct. 1. Instead of the planned gala in November, a day-long event at will allow guests to view and bid on auction items, including the butterflies. The venue for that event will be announced soon.
“We are anticipating an online platform with some live events,” Wittrig said. “We are still creating ideas.”
An important part of the activities is sponsorships. Wittrig said there
are four levels of sponsorships, ranging from $1,500 to $10,000. Sponsors will receive recognition in a number of ways including the opportunity to “foster” a butterfly in their office or home during October.
Artists have returned their finished butterflies to the committee.
There are three sizes of butterflies, including five 36-inch butterflies, 10 24-inch and 15 12-inch. All but one of the butterflies will be “adopted” by winning bidders. One of the five large butterflies will be raffled.
Funds raised from Flutter at the Fountain will be used to help Fountain Hills and surrounding communities and their non-profits. FHCF has supported local organizations for the past 25 years and will continue its mission.
For more information about sponsorships, visit fountainhillsgives.com or email flutter@fountainhillsgives.com.
For other inquiries contact Foundation President Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901, Nicole Perkins at 602-510-2767 or Jenny Willigrod, 602-318-9618.