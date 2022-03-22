Fountain Hills Sister Cities and EuroPizza have teamed up to help the town’s Polish sister city, Zamosc.
The Polish town is located just over the Ukraine/Poland border and has received refugees from the war-torn country.
A fundraiser is set for Thursday, April 7. Happy Hour will be featured all day, and at 5 p.m. the popular band The Shallows will entertain.
Euro Pizza has created a cocktail for the event, “Ukrainian Harvest,” a secret mix in blue and yellow to honor the Ukrainian flag.
The special day is planned to help the Sister City Zamość, located 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Sister Cities President Christine Colley.
“Our friends in Zamość have taken in many refugees and much help is needed to house and feed them,” Colley said.
A message from the President of Zamość was sent to the Fountain Hills Sister City: “Help Ukraine.”
The collected donations are treated as donations dedicated to helping refugees from Ukraine for this purpose. All collected funds are 100% allocated for humanitarian and material assistance to Ukrainian citizens, both those who live in the city and those who remained in war zones.
Euro Pizza will donate a portion of the proceeds that day for Ukraine refugees. Sister Cities will provide information about the organization and the community’s other sister cities.
Here are some options for those looking to help.
1) You can bring donation to the event; 2) Send checks to C. Colley Sister Cities, 16033-109 E. Primrose Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268; 3) Transfer funds directly to Mid First account # 2443012760, routing #122187445; and 4) Pay via PayPal at fountainhillssistercities.org. Go to “Donate – Zamość.”