Three of Fountain Hills’ year-round residents are volunteers at Mesa’s Falcon Field Air Base Arizona Flying Museum.
Museum docents Dick Shogren, Allen Fossenkemper and Tony Pistilli donate their time and airplane expertise to the unique collection of historic planes and artifacts at Falcon Field.
"Our museum is part of the nationwide, nonprofit, Commemorative Air Force," Fossenkemper said. "We are telling the incredible story through exhibits and tours of how air power has played a major role in helping to protect America for more than 100 years."
In addition to dozens of historic aircraft on display, the museum also offers rides in a B17, B25, C47, C45, T6 Texan and Stearman Biplane.
“It's a great outing for Fountain Hills families and their out-of-town guests,” continued Fossenkemper.
Located at Greenfield and McKellips in Mesa, the Air Base Arizona Flying Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum tickets and information can be found at azcaf.org.