The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office has released the final, but still unofficial, tally for the special election held for Fountain Hills on May 19.
Proposition 427 had 11,440 ballots cast with 8,303 “no” votes (72.6 percent) and 3,137 “yes” votes (27.4 percent).
Proposition 428 had 11,445 votes cast with 8,266 “no” votes (72.2 percent) and 3,179 “yes” votes (27.8 percent).
Proposition 429 had 11,417 ballots cast with 6,282 “no” votes (55 percent) and 5,135 “yes” votes (45 percent).
The total ballots cast for the election were 11,478 of 17,391 registered voters for 66 percent.
The election results will be finalized with a canvass vote by the Town Council.