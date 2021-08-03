The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is hosting a Full Moon Hike on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Ranger Amy Burnett, with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will lead this “fun adventure after dark,” according to the announcement. “Experience the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert at night. This may be an opportunity to see owls, snakes, scorpions, tarantulas, coyotes, kangaroo rats and other desert wildlife.”
Meet at the Adero Canyon Trailhead and allow for two- and one-half hours to hike about 1.5-miles on a moderately difficult trail.
This hike is considered suitable for all ages (no strollers please). Preregistration is required, visit town website at fh.az.gov to register. Go to Community Services and program registration for activity #5903.