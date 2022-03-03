The Town of Fountain Hills and Friends of the Fountain Hills Library will hold their annual document Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, March 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the library parking lot located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr.
The event is open to all Fountain Hills, Rio-Tonto Verde residents, and the Fort McDowell Indian Community. There is no cost for this event. However, donations are accepted on behalf of the Fountain Hills Library Association.
Many people still dispose of essential documents in the regular trash and recycling bins. Sensitive information on some of these documents could fall into the wrong hands and lead to identity theft. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, many criminals obtain sensitive information printed or written on documents of citizens taken from everyday trash containers.
At the Friends of the Fountain Hills Library Shred-A-Thon, all documents are shredded on-site and then brought to a recycling facility and recycled. There is a maximum of three file boxes per person.
Participants must remove all clips, binders and other metal objects from the records to be shredded. No hardcover folders are accepted, and bundled documents must be loosened. All clips, binding and other metal objects from all records are removed.
To learn more about this event go to fountainhillsaz.gov.