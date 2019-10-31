Time has just about expired to register for the Thanksgiving Day parade sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses, service clubs, sports teams, children’s groups, church organizations or simply a community member who wants to celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season have until Friday, Nov. 1, to register.
Participation is free for Chamber members. Registration is open online at fountainhillschamber.com.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, and last about 90 minutes.
“Once Upon a Time: Favorite Holiday Stories” is the theme. Participants are encouraged to use the theme to decorate their entry and bring to life a favorite holiday tale, legend or story character.