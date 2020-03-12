The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills hike scheduled for Friday, March 13, to the Garden Valley Loop in the Superstition Mountains has been cancelled due to the weather.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Rep. Gosar, now in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, attended local weekend event
- Fire destroys FH home
- Local heroes honored
- Irish Fountain Fest planned for March 14
- Fountain replica at museum
- Law enforcement report
- FH therapist arrested for assault, schemes
- Council talks capital projects
- Law enforcement report
- Scharnow named vice mayor
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14