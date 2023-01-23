The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the area that includes Fountain Hills for overnight Monday, Jan. 23, to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The overnight temperature is forecast to drop to 32-degrees, or freezing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the area that includes Fountain Hills for overnight Monday, Jan. 23, to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The overnight temperature is forecast to drop to 32-degrees, or freezing.
Overnight temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s through the remainder of the week, but slightly above the freezing point.
Residents are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.