The Smithsonian Institution has set aside Saturday, Sept. 17, as Free Museum Day. The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is participating in the event.
Visitors are invited to stop by the recently reimagined and remodeled center to enjoy a journey through time to explore the Lower Verde River Valley. Free Museum Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the River of Time.
“From the stunning introductory video to the thought-provoking water conservation challenge, the River of Time offers an opportunity to become immersed in the diverse region of the Sonoran Desert,” reads a press release for the upcoming event. “This family fun day will feature activities for children and adults. River of Time docents will be stationed throughout the galleries to share in-depth stories that go beyond the exhibit interpretation.”
Visitors can explore the topography of the Lower Verde Valley by recreating the mountains and deserts in the augmented reality sand table. Kids can dig for dinosaur bones and meet “Sonora” the Sonorasaurus, Arizona’s official dinosaur. Families can also message each other using petroglyph symbols like those used by the ancient Hohokam people.
Guests can follow the timeline of the local Fort McDowell Yavapai tribe from the ancients up to the present day. A visit to the Riverbanks Gift Shop will round out the day. Local and regional art, jewelry and decor are available along with a selection of books for every age.
For additional information or questions, call 480-837-2612 or visit riveroftime.center.