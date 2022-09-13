Museum entrance.jpg

The Smithsonian Institution has set aside Saturday, Sept. 17, as Free Museum Day. The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is participating in the event.

Visitors are invited to stop by the recently reimagined and remodeled center to enjoy a journey through time to explore the Lower Verde River Valley. Free Museum Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the River of Time.