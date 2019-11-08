Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives arrested fraud suspect Kimberly Lipps as they executed a search warrant on her Fountain Hills home Friday morning, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer.
Lipps was booked on one count of fraudulent schemes, a class 2 felony and was being held without bond.
Lipps is alleged to have scammed numerous people Valley-wide. Several of those victims went on television last week to tell the story of how they were taken for $140,000 collectively.
Several Valley police agencies, including MCSO have been investigating the case.