The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fourth at the Fountain event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the announcement, ensuring the health and safety of residents, visitors and employees during the pandemic is of vital importance to the Town. The Fourth at the Fountain event typically attracts crowds of up to 15,000 people in and around Fountain Park, far exceeding the recommended guidelines for group gatherings. Due to the inability to prevent a large gathering and difficulty in regulating social distancing at our Fourth at the Fountain event, the town will not be going forward with the event this year.
Some communities are considering a “fireworks only” event this year. Staff evaluated other alternatives, but every option explored would have resulted in unsafe conditions with large gatherings and no practical way of enforcing social distancing, which the CDC and the Arizona Department of Health Services have advised against and are currently prohibited in Governor Ducey’s executive orders.
Town of Fountain Hills staff says they recognize that Independence Day is a significant and beloved tradition and encourages the community to find new ways to commemorate the holiday this year. Residents are encouraged to celebrate from their homes by displaying a flag, lights, or other Independence Day decorations in their front yard. The Town of Fountain Hills will continue to explore other ways to honor the holiday with patriotic displays, such as lighting Town Hall blue and placing flags throughout Fountain Park.
Due to the Independence Day event cancellation, the Town of Fountain Hills will be utilizing the special event funding for a fireworks display at the 50th anniversary celebration of the world-famous fountain. This free celebration will coincide with Stroll in the Golden Glow and Balloon Glow on Saturday, Dec. 5.