The Town Council has approved a contract with JP and Sons Contracting for $73,000 to complete repairs and renovation at the restroom facility at Four Peaks Park.
The contract is approved based on a $125,000 Job Order Master Agreement authorized by the council in March 2019.
According to town staff the restroom facility at Four Peaks had sustained substantial damage by vandalism several years ago. The repairs were not immediately made due to an ongoing problem with vandals.
“Damage and vandalism have been curbed substantially as the park has undergone redevelopment,” Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said in her report to the council. “However, a drinking fountain and two interior sinks remain missing or damaged, and the walls have rust and unsightly stains.”
The project is part of the park renovation project identified in the 2020 capital improvement budget.
The contractor will install stainless steel sinks and toilet fixtures, drinking fountain installation as well as replacement of 14 dim incandescent lights with LED outdoor tamper-proof lights.
Wood frame stall walls will be replaced with block and the floors will be reconditioned.