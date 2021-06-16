Not a moment too soon to take some of the edge off the hot sun, the new shade structure has been installed to cover the playground equipment at Four Peaks Park.
Town Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes calls the structure a “game changer” for making the playground accessible during the summer heat.
The structure covers an area 64 feet by 102 feet and offers shade to all of the equipment except for the zip line. The cover provides for 98 percent UV protection and has a 10-year warranty on the shade fabric.
The shade structure was purchased through a cooperative purchase agreement the town has with Shade N’ Net. The cost is covered in the Town of Fountain Hills 20/21 (ending June 30) fiscal year capital improvement budget for Four Peaks Park improvements.
The contract was not to exceed the $121,000.