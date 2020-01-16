The Town Council has approved a cooperative purchasing agreement with General Acrylics for construction of a new basketball court at Four Peaks Park.
The contract includes design and construction of a single court in the amount of $170,000. The town has received a grant from Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority to be reimbursed $85,000 (or 50 percent) of the cost.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council selecting the vendor through Mojave Cooperative Agreement will help complete the project within the narrow timeline required by the grant. She said the town has worked with General Acrylics in the past (Golden Eagle Park tennis courts) and was satisfied.
The court is to be located at the west end of the park at Del Cambre and Alamosa avenues near the tennis courts and parking lot. It replaces a court that was demolished at the other side of the park, where new playground equipment has just been installed.
The court installation is part of ongoing improvements at Four Peaks Park. A sidewalk connecting the new playground and the bridge over the wash to the north field and restroom facility is under construction. That walkway is continuing west along the wash to the location where the new basketball court will be installed.
The project is expected to be completed by late spring.
The council vote was 6-0 to approve the agreement. Councilman Dennis Brown was absent.