What was supposed to be a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Fountain and 30th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Fountain Hills had a rather subdued closure during the Town Council meeting on Dec. 15.
The year was bookended by the anniversary events and a plan for special activities was organized until the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the celebration.
Mayor Ginny Dickey read a proclamation at the Dec. 15 meeting declaring December 15 as “Fountain Hills celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fountain.”
“The town wishes to recognize those entrepreneurs and leaders who had the vision and adventurous spirit 50 years ago to create this oasis in the desert; and the ongoing participation and support of current and past council members and mayors, managers and staff,” Dickey said. “The town appreciates the honors, the contributions and leadership of the Fountain at 50 Committee and the many volunteers committed to creating, despite the challenges of 2020, a year of celebration of this milestone in the history of Fountain Hills.”
The committee was chaired by Alan and Brent Cruikshank and Town Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin. Sandy Ursini was the project administrator.
Other committee members included Carol Carroll, Jim Dickey, Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski, Phyliss Kern, Cherie Koss, Jay Schlum, Jenny Willigrod and Stan Ziefert.
Council members read excerpts from congratulatory letters the town received from public officials around the state marking the anniversary. Many of them pointing out they saw the Fountain as a landmark welcoming them to the Valley when returning home via the Beeline Highway.
The letters were sent by the Hashknife Pony Express in February 2020, before the COVID restrictions shut down many of the other planned celebration events.
The meeting included a PowerPoint presentation on the Fountain Photo Contest organized by Bruce Boyce and the Fountain Hills Photography Club and judged by Beth Ruggiero and Ron York, Fountain Hills residents working with Arizona Highways Magazine.
A video created by Andrew Day of DayLite Films and produced by Brent Cruikshank was presented at the meeting.
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the birthday of the Fountain was on display with new lighting at the Fountain with color accents shining from the shoreline. The display, originally scheduled for 45 minutes, lasted 50 minutes due to popular demand.
The lighting will remain a part of the normal evening display of the Fountain.
Dickey noted that the bittersweet outcome of the planned celebration for Fountain Hills, but added that, while delayed, there is more to come. The town will erect and dedicate the Fountain of Light sculpture by local artist Brian Schader on the Avenue of the Fountains. Items are still being collected for a time capsule to be buried at a later date. Fireworks, balloons and other activities will have to wait, Dickey said.