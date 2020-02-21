Fountain View Village is looking forward to its sixth year of presenting an Easter Spring Concert and welcomes the community to participate.
The Director is resident Maxine Decker, who has a strong music background and has directed many church choirs around the country. Interested singers who enjoy traditional Easter music and its uplifting message are invited to attend rehearsals.
The choir will begin practicing on Monday, Feb. 24, from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. in the Fountain View Village Assisted Living Chapel. Practices will be held Feb. 24, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, culminating with the concert on Monday, Apr.6, at 1:15 p.m. (Holy Week) at the Fountain View Village Town Square.
The Piano Accompanists are Beverly Vick and Chris Pedersen. Interested parties may contact Fountain View Village at 480-836-5000 and leave a message for Maxine to return your call.