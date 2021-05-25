The Town of Fountain Hills has announced that the Fountain in Fountain Park will be operating overnight beginning at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, until 6 a.m.
The Fountain will provide a backdrop for photographers interested in capturing an image of the most notable lunar event of 2021.
The May full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will appear tonight, May 25. It also coincides with the supermoon phase (closest to the Earth) and the total lunar eclipse, making this the “Super Flower Blood Moon.”
If anyone is interested in submitting a photo to The Times for possible publication, the paper would be happy to look at the results.