With the Fountain getting ready to celebrate its 50th birthday, like most people its age, it is time for a good physical exam. Town staff told the Town Council at the annual budget planning retreat on Feb. 25 they would like some professional help conducting that physical for the fountain.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said there are unknowns regarding the fountain structure including the condition of the “lily,” or concrete rib structure, as well as the actual nozzle and the underground piping that pumps water to the fountain.
The three 600hp motors and turbine pumps have each been refurbished over the past 15 years. Goodwin said pressure testing and technology comparisons are needed.
The electrical components are all original to the system with annual maintenance and testing conducted. The town would like to consider a variable frequency system, which staff believes would greatly improve the efficiency of the electrical operations. An arc flash safety analysis and determination is needed.
The irrigation system is single loop and results in a 10- to 11-hour watering cycle every day. Water quality impacts the quality of turf and plant life.
The system frequently clogs and staff would like to consider advanced filtration for the irrigation system. The town has discussed a separate water storage option for irrigation water with the Sanitary District.
Goodwin said the lake liner is nearing the end of its warranted life and considerations need to be made for replacement – a huge undertaking.
There is uncertainty related to testing the current condition of the liner, but there are several options to consider including evaporation and diver inspection. Patch testing is not considered feasible.
The process of liner replacement is monumental with a potential extended timeline. That would include de-watering, which is much more complicated than the previous liner replacement. There is currently no place to put the 100 million gallons that needs to be removed from the lake.
The waste and sludge removal include environmental considerations including odor and pest mitigation. Removal of the wastewater sludge is likely to be specialized and costly.
Public access to the park for normal activity or events may be severely limited, and the impact on landscaping for an extended period of limited water is also a consideration.
Goodwin said an engineering assessment would help in prioritizing work and estimating costs. There would be an emphasis on immediate mitigation of any urgent safety or security issues to avoid catastrophic failure.
The assessment would also allow the town to determine future steps, identify a timetable and implementation steps and project management for liner removal and replacement.
Councilman Art Tolis said he would like to see extensive public input with regard to the process and future steps.
“This is more than just a liner (equipment) replacement, it should reflect a vision for the park,” Tolis said.