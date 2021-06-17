A crew with Precision Electric was at Fountain Park on June 10 unloading three new check valves for the pumps that feed the Fountain. The valves were ordered in October of last year and just arrived for installation.
Replacement of the valves was high on the list of recommendations from Black & Veatch Engineers as they evaluated the Fountain and its components for the town last summer.
Two of the three check valves on the Fountain pumps have been in-operable, and the third has remained in place to be operated manually for special occasions in recent months.
In January, the town reduced the operation of the Fountain to a single pump due to the valve failure.
The Town Council approved a total of $85,000 for the three new valves last fall. The new units feature hydraulic operation compared to the compression operation of the previous models.
When the installation and testing on the valves is complete, the fountain will begin normal operation on two pumps at 330 feet once again. The town will reserve the potential to use all three pumps to run the Fountain to more than 500 feet.