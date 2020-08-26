As the clock ticks down for the official celebration for The Fountain at 50, plans are coming together for some special events.
One of the first activities on the agenda is the Photography Exhibition and Contest, set for Nov. 2 through 19.
Sandy Ursini, Fountain at 50 project administrator, said the committee hopes the contest will attract a wide variety of local photographers. We’re looking forward to how different people see the Fountain.”
“The Fountain belongs to everyone, and we’re hoping this contest will attract everyone,” she said. “We want to involve residents of every age and have included a prize category for those under 18 to encourage our younger residents to participate. It doesn’t matter if you are an occasional photographer or a professional.
Registration forms are available on the website, fh.az.gov/celebrate. Registration must be done via email to (fhphotoclub@cox.net) beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and no later than 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Registration is the date-stamp for eligibility. Only 100 photographs will be eligible. Registration is restricted to Fountain Hills residents.
There are four categories for entries: Category 1 is for black and white photos of the Fountain; Category 2, color photos of the Fountain; Category 3, color photos of a Fountain Hills special event and the Fountain; Category 4, 18-and-under age group using any of the first three categories. Each photographer is limited to one registered entry.
Each category of entries will be judged by two volunteer professional photographers who are often-contributors to Arizona Highways magazine. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category, and a prize to the Best of Show.
Bruce Boyce, president of Fountain Hills Photo Club and one of the organizers of the photo contest said photographs are the best records of history.
“They help us visualize what certain times were like,” Boyce said. “When we talk about the Hindenburg blimp’s untimely end, those pictures tell the story – especially the pictures of what it was like to fly as a passenger before the crash.”
He said the photo contest will help in the celebration of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary.
“If we consider Fountain Hills as a large family, then one way to think about photographs of this 50-year celebration, is a collection of pictures depicting a point in time of the Fountain from several points of view.”
He explained what he meant by these different views – black and white photographs might depict a strong artistic capture of an event. Color pictures highlight the beauty of Fountain Hills and its environment, or pictures of special events in Fountain Hills featuring the Fountain. Of great importance, he added, are that pictures taken by anyone in the 18-and-under category will reflect their often-unique view of life.
All photos must feature the Fountain and should not contain any recognizable faces. No photo manipulation is allowed. (And remember, the Town requires a permit to fly a drone anywhere at Fountain Park.)
The Fountain at 50 committee members hope to hold the exhibition at the Community Center. The show would hang from Nov. 2 to 19 if the Community Center is open. If the center remains closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the entire event would be virtual and conducted via internet.
If the Community Center is available, photographers should bring their registered photo to the Community Center Monday, Nov. 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members of Fountain Hills Photography Club will hang the photos.
The final day of the exhibition is Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photographers should pick up their photos between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Winners of each categories and best of show will be announced Friday, Nov. 13.
Photographers also should submit a moderate resolution jpeg (about 750 pixels maximum dimension) of their photos for use in an internet display of all entries in the Exhibition on the Town’s website.
All rules and forms can be found on the Town’s website, fh.az.gov/celebrate.
The photo exhibition and contest are part of the Fountain at 50 Celebration. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, some activities have been postponed or canceled, but the committee and volunteers continue with plans for the finale in December.