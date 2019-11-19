Construction work took place last week to relocate the perimeter sidewalk around Fountain Park at the location of the recharge/restroom facility being built near Saguaro Boulevard and Panorama Drive.
The sidewalk is being relocated in front of the new building to allow easier access to the restrooms for park patrons as well as provide safer, more secure access to the recharge equipment from the rear of the building off Panorama Drive.
Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke updated the Town Council at a joint meeting of the council and the District board of directors in October.
One of the two buildings under construction, on the east side of the park near the parking lot, is having control equipment installed as well as finishing and fixtures for the restrooms. That building is expected to be ready to open before the end of the year.
The building on the west side, where the new sidewalk was installed, will be ready about a month later, around late January.
Trompke said the work needs to be staggered, as only a single well can be taken out of service at any one time.
The wells being renovated are two of the five recharge/recovery wells the district operates to manage the supply and demand from recycled water used for irrigation at parks and golf courses. There are three of the wells in Fountain Park.
The district made the decision to replace the underground vaults the well equipment is housed in with above-ground facilities. The decision was based on the significant deterioration of the steel vaults underground and safety concerns related to confined space operations for employees.
Along with the concept of a structure for the well equipment, the district offered to install public restrooms in conjunction with the buildings. The Town Parks Department will manage the maintenance and operation of the restrooms when completed. The restrooms will be secured after hours with a gate.
The well equipment, including electrical and computerized control panels, would be housed in a separate area of the building and secured with locking doors.
The actual pumps are inside the wells, which will remain within an underground vault.