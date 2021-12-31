The addition to the Town’s public art collection that many have been waiting for, is moving much closer to its unveiling. The Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association is anticipating having the sculpture’s base completed in the Spring of 2022 and the artist will be completing this massive iron and glass piece in the months that follow. The unveiling announcement is expected to be the event of the season.
For those who may not have heard about it, "Fountain of Light" is the result of a 30-year love affair between the artist, Brian Schader, and his adopted hometown of Fountain Hills. The inspiration behind this spire was the town’s Fountain, having celebrated its 50th year in 2020. Few will argue the power and majesty of the Fountain, which held the record of the highest fountain in the world for nearly three decades after its creation.
The Fountain acts as a timekeeper for the residents of Fountain Hills, and a treat for those who experience its special glow at sunrise and sunset. The Fountain of Light sculpture will offer that same reflective magic. It will stay lit during evening and sunrise hours, but not for just 15-minute intervals, like the namesake Fountain. The sculpture went through a rigorous public art process owing to the community nod from the Dark Sky Association. It will be gently lit with a soft glow that will not project upward.
Fountain of Light will be installed in the center of the median of the Avenue of the Fountains in front of Town Hall. In this park-like setting, it will feature a substantial circular seating area for the public to enjoy and contemplate the history of the town and individuals commemorated therein.
This statue was sponsored by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association as part of the “Fountain at 50” Celebration and in collaboration with the Town of Fountain Hills and the Public Art Committee.
Participants are encouraged to commemorate their loved ones on this unique 45-foot likeness of the world-famous Fountain, surrounded by plaques honoring those individuals and businesses who have helped to make Fountain Hills what it is today.
To order a commemorative plaque, visit ilovefountainhills.org and select the “Fountain of Light” tab.