Eight years after Town Council voted to accept the artwork, ground was broken for the installation of the Fountain of Light art sculpture on March 3.
The sculpture, created by Fountain Hills artist Brian Schader, is to be erected in the Avenue of the Fountains Plaza just outside Town Hall. It will stand 45 feet from the ground up, approximately the height of the Town Hall building. It will be erected on top of a pedestal that will be 16 feet in diameter. The pedestal will be a place to display donor plaques as well as plaques honoring the Town’s mayors.
Bart Shea, manager of the N-Shea Group development company, has agreed to construct the pedestal. He said that work will begin within the next couple of weeks and take five to six weeks to complete. Schader did not commit to a timeline for erecting the sculpture but did say it would not take eight years. He said he expects it to be completed by July 4 this year.