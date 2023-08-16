Solidly anchored to the ground, the base to hold the long-anticipated Fountain of Light sculpture is completed and awaits the installation of the artwork by Fountain Hills artist Brian Schader late this year.
“The outside of the base has just received a coat of concrete and once that is fully cured the spacing of the plaques will be laid out and we’ll begin installing those plaques that have been made to this point,” Schader said. “The base was redesigned so that many more plaques can be mounted.”
Now that the base is completed Schader can begin his final work on the steel by sending it off for galvanizing and the multiple patina coatings that need to be applied. This process takes a few months and could not be initiated until the base was ready to have the steel structure installed in the upright position, according to Schader.
“This extra time is also to allow the massive base to completely cure and settle,” he said.
It is estimated that the structural steel portion will be craned in place in early December. The next phase of the work should be exciting to watch, according to Schader. It will require the craning of each of the 22 individual 400- to 600-pound glass blocks around the sculpture.
“I think it will be a sight to see,” Schader said. He will then work to finish his portion of the work. “The estimated finish date is around the first of the year but, fingers crossed, maybe in December for a New Year’s unveiling.”
Weather may have some impact as well, so Schader said he hopes that won’t cause further delay.
“Thank you all for your extreme patience,” Schader said. “Good things come to those who wait. We agree the wait has been a bit too long but an iconic sculpture like this will be a beacon for tourism in our community and surely a source of pride.”
The sculpture will be located in the Avenue of the Fountains Plaza directly in front of Town Hall. The base is 16 feet in diameter and the sculpture will rise to 45 feet from ground level, approximately the height of the Town Hall building.
Donations for commemorative plaques to remember a loved one or support public art is Fountain Hills are still being accepted through the FHCCA Public Art Committee.