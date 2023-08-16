Solidly anchored to the ground, the base to hold the long-anticipated Fountain of Light sculpture is completed and awaits the installation of the artwork by Fountain Hills artist Brian Schader late this year.

“The outside of the base has just received a coat of concrete and once that is fully cured the spacing of the plaques will be laid out and we’ll begin installing those plaques that have been made to this point,” Schader said. “The base was redesigned so that many more plaques can be mounted.”