Fountain Hills’ namesake can be found throughout the community.
Of course, the iconic Fountain at Fountain Park is the obvious example, but smaller fountains can be found throughout the community, especially on the Avenue of the Fountains. In December, a replica of the Town’s world-famous centerpiece will be added to the Avenue in the form of “Fountain of Light,” a 45-foot sculpture by local artist Brian Schader.
The sculpture will be dedicated Dec. 15, 50 years to the day the Fountain was turned on for the first time. A lighting ceremony is planned to coincide with a Town Council meeting that same day. The community is invited to share a birthday cake and enjoy the lighting event.
Fundraising efforts for “Fountain of Light” sculpture is underway.
Schader, a long-time Fountain Hills resident, designed the piece to honor those who have made Fountain Hills what it is today. The piece is part of the celebration of the Fountain at 50.
There are four categories for donations: platinum, gold, silver and public support. The plan is for the plaques to tell the story of the community and the fountain, with special groups of commemorations of the community’s early leaders, including mayor plaques.
The Public Art Committee proposed a section of the base be used to accommodate 27, 8”x10” plaques to commemorate past, present and future mayors. There are eight mayors who will be honored this year, with space for an additional 18 plaques.
“Fountain of Light,” which is under the auspices of the Public Art Committee, the Town of Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, is being funded by those organizations, as well as by contributions to those who wish to purchase plaques for the base. Prices for commemorative placements run from $500 to $10,000.
The deadline to order commemorative information is Oct. 1 to guarantee placement on the sculpture at its unveiling.
Carol Carroll, who is active with FHCCA, the Public Art Committee and other local groups, is spearheading fundraising efforts.
For information about purchasing plaques, as well as additional details about the sculpture, its creator and other material, visit ilovefountainhills.org and click on “Fountain of Light.”