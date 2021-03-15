Things in the land of COVID-19 continue to be a little upside down.
The Town’s celebration of the Fountain turning 50 has yet to be held. Other events continue to be delayed, postponed or canceled.
The installation of the Fountain of Light sculpture is another instance where the novel coronavirus has gotten in the way.
But organizers of the art installation’s fundraising have been able to take advantage of additional time and continue to solicit funds for the sculpture. A new level of giving has been added. The donation levels varied from $300 to $2,500, with nothing in between. Now, for $1,000, a line on a bronze plaque is available.
Carol Carroll, who has spearheaded the fundraising for the sculpture on behalf of Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, said they have had a number of inquiries about mid-level donations.
“We decided to add the bronze plaque,” she said. “Those who have already donated $300 may request an upgrade. They would be credited for $300 and would then owe $700. We’re happy to do that.”
Work has started on the installation site and sculptor Brian Schader has been working toward finishing the piece. A mid-May installation is anticipated, but Carroll said there are still permitting issues to finish, as well as making sure a crowd of more than 50 people are able to join the celebration.
“We are hopeful that by then, things will be a little more normal, and we can enjoy a big celebration,” Carroll said.
For more information about the Fountain of Light or to donate to the project, visit ilovefountainhills.com.