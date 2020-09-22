Plans for the installation of “Fountain of Light” are going well, according to organizers.
The sculpture replicating the Town’s world-famous centerpiece will be erected on the Avenue of the Fountains. It will be formally dedicated Dec. 15.
“We are on track with everything,” said Carol Carroll, who is spearheading the fundraiser. “We have added a sponsorship level of support to the fundraising.”
Fundraising is through donations and the sale of commemorative plaques to be placed on the base of the sculpture.
The sponsorship level, which is designed for companies to participate, is a $15,000 donation which will include the name of the company, its logo and the year it was established. The company also will have an 8” x 10” plaque for their history and the information the company wishes to share.
There also are four other categories for donations: platinum, gold, silver and public support. The plan is for the plaques to tell the story of the community and the fountain, with special groups of commemorations of the community’s early leaders, including mayor plaques. Prices for commemorative plaques run from $500 to $10,000.
The deadline to order commemorative information is Oct. 15 to guarantee placement on the sculpture at its unveiling.
For information about purchasing plaques, as well as additional details about the sculpture, its creator and other material, visit ilovefountainhills.org and click on “Fountain of Light.”
“Fountain of Light,” the 45-foot sculpture, was created by Brian Schader, a long-time Fountain Hills resident and artist.
The dedication is part of the Fountain at 50 celebration.
“Fountain of Light,” which is under the auspices of the Public Art Committee, the Town of Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, is being funded by those organizations, as well as by contributions to those who wish to purchase plaques for the base.
The Dec. 15 dedication takes place 50 years to the day the Fountain was turned on for the first time. A lighting ceremony is planned to coincide with a Town Council meeting that same day. The community is invited to share a birthday cake and enjoy the lighting event.