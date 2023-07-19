Fish

Koi fish can be spotted in the shallow waters of Fountain Lake. How did they get there and what is their purpose? Metro Creative photo.

Stroll around Fountain Lake and one will find signs of a thriving habitat of critters that call Fountain Park home. Willow Flycatchers weave their nests high in the park’s olive trees and Saguaro cactus are dotted with cavities dug by Gila Woodpeckers. At dusk, bats swoop and dart silently overhead, consuming pesky flies and mosquitoes and Egrets stand motionless at the water’s edge waiting for the perfect fish to snatch out of the water; fish that in a nearly 30-acre body of water, have a peculiar backstory.

According to Town of Fountain Hills Public Works Director Justin Weldy, the primary reason for aquatic life in Fountain Lake is that they are disposed of by those who purchased them for home aquariums.