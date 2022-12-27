During this most festive of seasons, plans are underway for another traditional celebration that will soon be here. The Fountain Hills Women's Club (FHWC) is looking ahead to its 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the Desert Derby Luncheon & Fashion Show, on Sunday, April 2, at 12:30 p.m. held at the ADERO Scottsdale Resort.
This event is when guests can show off a whole new “hat-itude” while enjoying a luncheon, silent and live auctions and fashion for both women and men from local boutiques including Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY'S Boudoir and the newly opened menswear shop in Fountain Hills, Manny's Local 816.
This is the main fundraiser each year for the FHWC to help support its mission of providing scholarships to assist women who live or work in Fountain Hills to further their education or career. The event committee is already hard at work, preparing for what promises to be a great afternoon for a worthy cause.
Tickets are now available at fountainhillswomensclub.com. To make reservations online, click on “Events,” then “Fashion Show and Luncheon.”
Assistance is needed to make the Desert Derby a success. Ad space is available in the event program to show support and promote businesses. The club is also seeking donations of all kinds of prize items for the silent and live auctions. Contributions of gift certificates, gift cards, tickets, merchandise, wine, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more are gratefully accepted.