During this most festive of seasons, plans are underway for another traditional celebration that will soon be here. The Fountain Hills Women's Club (FHWC) is looking ahead to its 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the Desert Derby Luncheon & Fashion Show, on Sunday, April 2, at 12:30 p.m. held at the ADERO Scottsdale Resort.

This event is when guests can show off a whole new “hat-itude” while enjoying a luncheon, silent and live auctions and fashion for both women and men from local boutiques including Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY'S Boudoir and the newly opened menswear shop in Fountain Hills, Manny's Local 816.