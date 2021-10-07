The Fountain Hills branch of Wells Fargo, located at 16355 E. Palisades Blvd., has been temporarily closed.
While The Times has been unable to obtain additional information concerning the closure, a note posted to the bank’s front door states the branch “will reopen as soon as possible.”
Until that time, bankers are instructed to carry out their business at other Wells Fargo branches, with the nearest being located at 10959 E. Dynamite Blvd. in Scottsdale.
While there is access to the ATM in the front lobby, a notice is posted that the machine is out of cash. The drive-through ATM appears to be in regular operation.
In the meantime, Wells Fargo bankers are reminded they can deposit checks with the bank’s mobile app, and that additional assistance is offered by calling 800-869-3557 (consumer) or 800-225-5935 (business).