Fountain Hills Theater has come up with a way to provide a little diversion for patrons and others.
Beginning tonight, Friday, March 27, the Free Broadway Quarantine Cabaret will be featured on YouTube. Hosted by Executive Director Michael Wallot and special guest Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, the program starts at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Go to bit.ly/fhtyoutube.
The first episode features special guests Britt Powell, Kathleen Berger and Savannah Alfred. The episode tomorrow, Saturday, March 28, has special musical guests Tanya Schoenwolf, Jay Melberg and Amelia, Allison, Ava and Erin.
If the first weekend is successful, the theater hopes to hold other virtual shows. Visit fhtaz.org for more information about how the theater is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and how to support the organization.