In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower hosted the first People-to-People conference. The aim of the conference was to foster peace by rebuilding bonds between communities across the world on the heels of World War II. Sister Cities International (SCI), a non-profit organization created to help communities achieve this aspiration, was born out of that conference.

Today, SCI has over 500 member cities, counties, and states in the U.S., which have partnered with over 2,100 municipalities in 145 other countries across the world. Fountain Hills Sister Cities (FHSC) is proud to continue this tradition with Fountain Hills’ international partner cities.