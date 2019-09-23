More than 1,000 city and town officials, legislators, business leaders and guests from across the state gathered for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Annual Conference from August 20-23 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass in Tucson.
Among those attending and representing the Town of Fountain Hills were Mayor Ginny Dickey, Councilmember Mike Scharnow, Town Manager Grady Miller and Town Clerk Liz Burke.
The conference is held annually in late summer and provides a unique opportunity for local officials to gather and attend training sessions designed to aid in the more effective and efficient management of Arizona’s municipalities, to hear from state and legislative officials, as well as share common concerns and ideas for problem-solving.
“This conference was very informative and educational,” Scharnow said.
Mayor Dickey and Miller agreed, saying there were so many good sessions it was difficult to choose, and that hopefully next year more will be able to join them in Glendale for this valuable experience.
Conference highlights included an opening general session featuring the annual Parade of Flags, highlighting Arizona’s cities and towns. Among the speakers were Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.
The annual luncheon featured Governor Doug Ducey and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema. In addition, there was a presentation of the 2019 League Legislative Awards, honoring local government supporters from the State Legislature, and the League Service Award winners, recognizing mayors and council members who have served in office for eight, 12, 16, 20 years and more.
The 14th Annual Youth Program welcomed nearly 200 delegates from cities and towns throughout the state, who participated in activities planned specifically for youth interested in local government.
The conference featured more than 25 educational sessions on topics ranging from fundamentals of local government such as council-manager relations and legislative issues to sessions on water, recycling, economic development, Census 2020, public universities, and short-term rentals.
In addition to the education sessions and networking opportunities, mayors and councilmembers met to discuss and adopt resolutions for the League’s Municipal Policy Statement. The policy statement represents the collective policy priorities of cities and towns statewide and will guide the League of Arizona Cities and Town’s lobbying efforts during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January 2020.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary association of incorporated cities and towns in the state of Arizona. It provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, along with publications and educational programs to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government. It was founded in 1937 to serve the interests of cities and towns and to preserve the principles of home rule and local determination. For more information, visit azleague.org.