The Town of Fountain Hills was recently listed as one of the two safest residential areas in Maricopa County, according to the Crime Index as reported by ADT Security Services and Attom Data Solutions. zip code 85268 (Fountain Hills) was tied with Chandler’s 85249 zip code as the safest areas of the county. In addition, with a total Crime Index score of 41, Fountain Hills is 59 percent safer than the ADT national average.
“Keeping Fountain Hills safe is the top priority of the mayor and council and is truly a team effort involving our residents, businesses and law enforcement,” Town Manager Grady Miller said. “The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office should be commended on making Fountain Hills one of the safest communities in the Valley.”
The Town of Fountain Hills contracts its law enforcement services to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to Captain Larry Kratzer, who serves as Commander of MCSO District 7, which includes Fountain Hills, criminal activity in Fountain Hills has remained “consistently low over the past five years.
“The low crime rate in Fountain Hills can be attributed to the joint efforts of MCSO, the Town and our residents who actively engage in the community and take preventative action against crime,” Kratzer said.
Crime rates are based on standardized data and the Crime Index score represents the combined risks of rape, murder, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny and vehicle theft compared to the national average of 100. A score of 200 indicates twice the national average total crime risk, while 50 indicates half the national risk. The different types of crime are given equal weight in this score.