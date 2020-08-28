If you’re finding yourself looking at retirement, you might check “Stacker,” a digital service that compiles information about everything related to the subject.
A recent story it posted was the 100 Best Places to Retire in the United States. A maximum of 10 places per state was analyzed. Florida, California and Texas had the largest number of “great places,” but Fountain Hills appeared 20th on the list, along with other Arizona cities including Sun City, Sun City West and Paradise Valley.
The 100th best place to retire according to the article is Bella Vista, Ark., and the number one place is Pelican Bay, Fla. Florida boasts nine of the top 10 places.
The article lists cities and towns in nearly every state, but sunny climes seem to be the most popular spots. The economies of each place lean a bit toward upper middle class with housing and cost of living indexes relatively high.
So, if you are thinking about retirement, you might want to just sit a spell and think about where you want to be. You might already be there.