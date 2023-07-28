Jane Haynes

Jane Haynes was right at home among the flora of the desert. (Independent Newsmedia file photo)

Jane Haynes, one of the true pioneers of Fountain Hills, passed away recently in Ohio at age 104. Haynes, who grew up in Ohio, was introduced to the local desert community on a McCulloch sales flight in 1973. A few months later she and her husband, Fran, moved the family including son, Robert, and daughter, Pat, to Fountain Hills. Haynes said previously she immediately embraced the desert and the glory of all its flora, which was so unusual to a Midwest native.

She learned quickly and by October 1976 Haynes had gained enough expertise in desert life to begin writing a column for The Fountain Hills Times. “Exploring among the Saguaros” continued to appear in the paper for 26 years, including her own illustrations. Her venture into plants and herbs led to her writing an herb cookbook and she was recognized by many herb clubs and societies. She partnered with three other local women to open The Desert Kettle, which featured a variety of edibles such as jams and jellies created from desert flora.