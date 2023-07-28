Jane Haynes, one of the true pioneers of Fountain Hills, passed away recently in Ohio at age 104. Haynes, who grew up in Ohio, was introduced to the local desert community on a McCulloch sales flight in 1973. A few months later she and her husband, Fran, moved the family including son, Robert, and daughter, Pat, to Fountain Hills. Haynes said previously she immediately embraced the desert and the glory of all its flora, which was so unusual to a Midwest native.
She learned quickly and by October 1976 Haynes had gained enough expertise in desert life to begin writing a column for The Fountain Hills Times. “Exploring among the Saguaros” continued to appear in the paper for 26 years, including her own illustrations. Her venture into plants and herbs led to her writing an herb cookbook and she was recognized by many herb clubs and societies. She partnered with three other local women to open The Desert Kettle, which featured a variety of edibles such as jams and jellies created from desert flora.
Haynes brought her love of plants with her from Ohio. She was a member of the Western Reserve Herb Society of America and was the first curator of the society’s Dye Garden in Cleveland, Ohio. After moving to Arizona, she became president of the Green Branch Garden Club. Working with her daughter, Pat Haynes Devoucoux, she founded the Fountain Hills Botanical Garden in 1975. The garden is located on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Emerald Wash and, after a renewal effort, it was rededicated with a trail system and information labels on the desert plants scattered throughout. Today, volunteers with the Fountain Hills Botanical Garden oversee maintenance to the area which receives more than 1,000 visitors during the winter and spring seasons.
Haynes also taught classes on herbs and Arizona native plants at Rio Salado Community College and was a founding member of the Arizona Herb Association and the Fountain Hills Herb Society.
Haynes began her life of adventure at age 60. She and Fran set out to explore much of Arizona in a Ford Bronco. They traveled to England, Egypt and Israel, ran river rapids in Alaska and climbed Mayan ruins in Guatemala. To mark her 70th birthday she and her family hiked the Grand Canyon and had a party at the bottom. She took a hot air balloon ride when she turned 75, and for her 80th birthday she went heli-hiking in Canada. For her 90th birthday she had to take a break due to a neck injury – waiting for another adventure when she turned 100.
After seeing her granddaughter take the plunge skydiving, Haynes decided that was how she would mark her 100th birthday. She and her daughter, Pat, took the dive together and they made it a successful celebration.
Haynes was born on Feb. 20, and the month she turned 100 there were parties by groups and friends all over town to celebrate a remarkable woman.