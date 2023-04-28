parks

The Town of Fountain Hills has joined a growing network of communities in the Dementia Friendly America program. Dementia Friendly America is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure communities across the country are equipped to support people with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia-friendly communities foster the ability of people living with dementia to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day-to-day living. The Town of Fountain Hills is the 10th community in Arizona to receive the Dementia Friendly America designation.

“I am incredibly proud that the Town of Fountain Hills has partnered with community leaders and volunteers throughout the town, and region, to form a Dementia Friendly America program,” said Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. “Our population is getting older, and dementia is a growing disease within our community. We must do everything in our power to provide knowledge and expertise to the residents of Fountain Hills. This program is another tool to accomplish just that.”